Julien Cohen jokes about a possible cosmetic surgery Carolina Margeridon

Invited to give their good and bad points to their peers to Deal with Jordan In the Luxury, Caroline Margeridon confessed to be convinced not to be in the program of France 2 that, to counteract the presence of Julien Cohen. “We don’t put two roosters in a barnyard, so they were looking for a hen, by the way I said the star designer of the French. With Julien, it was very complicated at the beginning, after I loved it, after that I hated it, after I’ve (re -) loved it… it is not easy to define. Once in a while, I tell him : ‘the problem is that your mom has not been said enough that makes you liked this is your problem”, I’m convinced. “A yo-yo romance that she doesn’t feel at all for other antique dealers present in the program at their sides. “Juju, it is not so wicked as that, but there is a paper that gives itself, that is that it is a little weird, he concluded. I don’t frequent at all in life ! “

Julien Cohen evokes the aesthetics of the surgery of Caroline Margeridon

Monday, 6 July 2020, the agreement seemed perfect between Julien Cohen and Caroline Margeridon. Surprised to see a suitcase old fully fastened, the buyer has taken bursts of jokes more or less fine. With an emphasis on “having almost a hundred years”, as the object that is mentioned, the decorator has heard at his back a Julien Cohen to say, ” Yes, but you, there are a hell of a budget of restoration. “” What is a fake brother Julian “, she exclaimed while

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article Here

PHOTO of Alessandra Sublet named to the Order of Arts and Letters : mixed reactions on the web

Karim Zeribi, a columnist of the C8 and CNews, in the trial for breach of trust

Mathilde (Koh-Lanta 2017) : this against-the-fact negative, that she really did not expect

PHOTO Hélène Darroze nostalgic : this photo of their daughters, which melts the Canvas

It’s a bargain : this practice, which was frightening to Sophie Davant

“data-reactid=”23″>PHOTO of Alessandra Sublet named to the Order of Arts and Letters : mixed reactions on the web

Karim Zeribi, a columnist of the C8 and CNews, in the trial for breach of trust

Mathilde (Koh-Lanta 2017) : this against-the-fact negative, that she really did not expect

PHOTO Hélène Darroze nostalgic : this photo of their daughters, which melts the Canvas

It’s a bargain : this practice, which was frightening to Sophie Davant