Julien Doré has a Fever, Vianney extends his tour, Celine Dion in the Old Ploughs & Flo Delavega back… All the news and the music !

Finally ! After long months out of the lights and the stage, Julien Doré and his poetry are back: tonight, from 19h, the interpreter of Coco-Hug, you’ll have The Fever, her new single. The good news for those who would be afraid to lose, be aware that the link is already available.

Celine Dion : 5,000 seats for their concert at the Vieilles Charrues sold in 2 minutes !

Remember what happened in the past month of October ! At the time, more than 55 000 places which were pulled in less than nine minutes in the sites of online sales for the concert of Celine Dion in the edition 2020 of the Old Plows. An event is unfortunately postponed to next year due to the crisis of the sars Coronavirus. However, in the last days, festival-goers were able to return their tickets as they wanted. Tickets that have been automatically put back on sale and that have sold in less than two minutes. No, you’re not dreaming ! As announced on the Twitter account of this famous festival, the 5,000 remaining tickets for the concert of Celine Dion on July 15, 2021 are gone. It has been well said it ALL. A second chance that they were many to wait for and that harbinger is already a magnificent event. Then, you will be on our side for this festival of the Virgin of the Radio ?

Vianney announces new dates for his tour in 2021 !

A couple of weeks after it announced its return and released the title no waiting, the first single from their upcoming album, Vianney has announced a second part of his tour in France. A very good news for the fans of the artist, who, after the announcement of the small rooms, was found near his home in larger spaces. In fact, as he wrote in the title of his publication, the young woman tried to save the greatest order to be in total osmosis with the public : “For our meeting, I wanted to have rooms on a human scale. And I’m so excited ????????❤️????” said. Only here, it seems that the latter has not totally abandoned the big theatres. In effect, the interpreter is Not there just to announce the twenty cities in which it would be next year. “2nd part of the tour = large ROOMS ????????????????❤️???? !!!________Prepares a little dinguerie show ????????????” written by Vianney in the title of the photo, which specifies that tickets will be on sale next June 30.

Amir and the Lady the Lord to announce the release of their new single !

This Friday, June 26, the Lady of the Lord will be released in Tandem, his new album. An album of 22 tracks that the two artists have appealed to many artists of previously unreleased songs. Soprano, Christophe Willem, Slimane, Claudio Capéo or Amir, it is likely that you have accepted the invitation of the famous duo. “This is a project that represents us well, because you are mixing a lot of musical styles (…) As it is bulimic to the creation of songs, it is good to work with other people, to look at what is happening around you, to say : ‘Hey, if I joined a musical color that I don’t use regularly, it’s going to give what ?’. This album is completely in our DNA, and will continue to be for us, but tinged with something else” have been given recently.

Christine & the Queens, Coldplay, Shakira…they will sing together in a concert virtual the 27 of June

The whole world remembers the World : At Home, in a concert organized by Lady Gaga during childbirth. The World Organization of the Citizen (who had already taken part in this concert) reiterates : on the 27th of June next, many artists gather in virtual the best way to deliver a spectacular show. It is expected, and Christine & the Queens, Shakira, Justin Bieber or Coldplay.

Presented by Dwayne Johnson, the concert will aim to ” highlight the disproportionate impact that it has had the Covid-19 in marginalized communities such as people of color, those living in extreme poverty or those who face discrimination.” The show will be broadcast on the Youtube channel of the european Commission, but also will be transmitted by CStar on the night of Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 of June to the 0h45.

Alert, Flo Delavega is back with a single !

On 26 June 2020, will be a great day for all those who, for years, have followed the Fréro Delavega. After years of silence (and quiet), Flo Delavega and we will be more inspired and brilliant as ever, with a new song, the Eternal Spring. The that has known success, and the tubes are timeless and the concert sold out, seems to be ready to return to the front of the stage.