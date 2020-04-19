Julien Guirado : full containment, it confirms his break-up with Navy El Himer

It was already a small time that the observers notified feared the outcome of the unhappiest between Julien Guirado and Marine El Himer. They had reason. The couple has just announced his separation on the social networks.

Julien Guirado and Marine El Himer formed one of the couples most explosive reality tv. Their well-tempered character, as well as their many disputes had made them candidates to be extremely popular with the public. But this sulphurous past seemed behind them. Two months ago, on February 14, specifically, at the end of the seventh season Princes and princesses of lovethey decided to get engaged to a great pump before you start a new chapter of their lives. On Instagram, they showed also their happiness to be able to appease their demons :” What an adventure ! The battle was hard but what a magnificent victory ! A big thank you to the team of W9 for having allowed me to live this wonderful adventure and above all have supported us until the last day “. Yes, but the containment has been because of these beautiful words. The barneys are back and Julien Guirado gave even arguing several times a day with the sister of the Landscape since the beginning of the confinement. It was too much for the young woman who took the lead on Saturday 11 April.

“Reason takes precedence over feelings “

In his story Instagram, she published a message leaving little doubt about a possible reconciliation :” It is against the heart that I must announce that I have decided to put an end to my relationship with Julien. I would like to say not to this topic. In life, the reason takes precedence over feelings “. This Sunday 12 April, it is the turn of Julien Guirado explain the situation in his story :” Yo friends, I hope that it will. I will not hide from you that this is not the most beautiful day of my life. I think it shows on my head… I cuff even more. I’m a little out there… not at the top anyway … Right now, you have understood, I am more with Navy. It is not obvious, it is not obvious. Know that I am the whole responsible, so it is useless to send him messages, send me messages to me “. And the young man to entrust with the possible origin of this separation :” I am part of this kind of person that when he loves someone, he does everything to destroy itthere you go. Maybe some will be through me, I do not want to, because it’s a complicated situation… “. It will not, however, provide a promotional offer enticing her to her community and to salute his support during this dark period. What altruism.