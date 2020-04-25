Julio Cesar Chavez: if I am out, still getting high

For nobody is a secret that one of the battles more hard lived Julio Cesar Chavez it was against the addictions. The Caesar of Boxing went back to open that chapter of his life, which he assured would not have been able to go out if it weren’t for the help of his family, because, otherwise, continue to immersed in this dark world.

“It was a hell for me, it was something very difficult for me, it was something very sad, very difficult for my family. I hurt a lot of people, I hurt a lot of people, I felt that I was dying. It was a long process, a very complicated process and very difficult because if for me outside, I would continue getting high still, but, fortunately, thanks to Godthanks to the perseverance of my wife Myriam (Escobar) who had the courage to get myself to a clinic without my consent and also of my son in July I was able to get ahead,” said the expugilista to Mauricio Sulaimanby means of the WBC University.

“Nobody gave a weight for me, no one believed that he could recover, no one believed that he could get out of this damned diseasebecause it is a disease that not only drag athletes, and dragging it to the whole class. We are all exposed to falling into this damn addiction that is the alcohol and the drugs,” he added.

Chavez he explained that during his addiction she lived very difficult times, to the degree that it came to be on the verge of killing yourself, even to harm other people.

“I struggled, there were many years getting high day and night where I was about to take my lifeI was about to take the life of my brother, I was about to take the life of some friends. It was a living hell for me, the truth; I was staying in the street, I had no friends,” he finished off.

Managed to beat the addiction

Julio Cesar Chavez he pointed out that thanks to his family managed to rehabilitate themselves and to leave behind all the additions, something that today is more alive than ever and shared the side of their family.

“It was a very difficult process for me, and fortunately I’m already going for 11 years clean. It has been difficult, complicated for me, but I’m already going for 11 years clean without alcohol and without drugs“he mentioned the idol of Mexico.