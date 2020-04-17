Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. he confessed that he had addictions of alcohol and drugs

Julio Cesar Chavez júnior admitted that the praises of people who came to him when he became the first mexican world champion middle-weight (WBC) and started charging heavy amounts of money, but on the whole, “not having your feet firmly on the ground”, what led the alcoholism and then to have problems with the consumption of drugs.

So what he said this afternoon from his home in Culiacan, in a phone chat through Facebook with Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar, president of the World Boxing council.

“It was something that affected me without realizing it,” admitted the Junior. “I started to have problems, bit I was perdiendole the love of boxing. I realize that was 17 years ago that I made my debut. Right now it happens to me upside down, is not so much thinking about the money, because sometimes money makes the damage of one form or another, if you arrive when there is one prepared mentally.”

The son of the Caesar of boxing he compared his case “as when someone wins the Lottery of a coup, and are not prepared, you can do damage. When I started boxing, I never thought to make money, I started boxing because my dad was a great champion and I wanted to be a champion. A day was presented the business began to have money.”

“What one wants is to win the world championship, ” he said, sometimes will wash a head to one, that it is better to another thing and so when one makes money it is about many people, do you realize if you’re a champion. I thought that they were pretty well all the praise, I thought many things were real above the ring, but outside is also important, thing that I didn’t take my life out of the ring well-organized”.

July he acknowledged that “two years ago I would not have risen to this interview because I slept until very late. Many of my workouts in my stage of champion were already very late at night. I lost credibility a long time, because nobody believed in me, and my mom.”

