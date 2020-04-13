The pandemic coronavirus continues to harm society on a global scale, so that the world of sport is almost paralyzed completely. In an interview granted to Game timeprogram of the Cadena COPE, Emilio García Silvero, legal director of the FIFA, has spoken on the consequences of this health crisis facing the next session of transfers.

“FIFA can’t extend contracts beyond the June 30,but the windows of transfers are not going to be the same and the players are not going to be able to be registered. July 1, does not open the market“, has indicated. To what García Silvero has been added that “if an assignment ends June 30, the player, theoretically, should go back to his club, but the window of registration would not be open and not do the tab,”.

It has also ensured that the periods of signings are going to modify, with the possibility that the market is distributed in several windows. “It’s going to depend on the start and end of each competition. The idea is that the windows end just before the beginning of each championship and do not have to match”, he said. Finally, he has spoken about the World cup of Clubs of the FIFA: “The new format of the World Club has had to postpone. We are still analyzing the date. It is a process which is very exciting”, has been completed.