Jumanji : Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson to mock one of the other videos

The promotional tour of “Jumanji: the Next Level” is in full swing. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are addicted to social networks. The proof once again with this little game they have between them, where the two stars are launching a promotional video at the same time.

After a first opus in 2017, Jake Kasdan is back to the realization to stage a new episode of the franchise Jumanji. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are all back. The film also welcomes two new guests : Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

This third film follows the high school student Spencer (Alex Wolff) who is trying to repair the game Jumanji, and destroyed at the end of the previous film. Obviously the cartridge will re-operate and return the characters in the virtual world of Jumanji. This time, the heroes will have to find Spencer, lost somewhere in the exotic landscapes and dangerous game.

Always playing these two

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have returned to their old shenanigans. In a tradition that dates back to Agents Almost Secretthe two actors capture video competing at the same time. Their latest mischief shows them screaming at the other to drag the messages on their account Instagram. The two players run simultaneously to their speech, this gives a double point of view, a video in the video.

The two actors are promoting Jumanji : The Next Level and tease each other through their video. The Rock repeats what said his friend Kevin Hart, which embeds itself in the video for the first. After a few courtesies, the two artists compete to see who has launched the video first. They call each other the silence and stop the video on the other. Come of course the classic ” shut up “. Then the actors turn their phone to show the tray, with a part of the technical team. Danny Glover and Danny DeVito appear. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson continue to do the clowns, each one choosing a Danny to defend. Dwayne Johnson then chooses Danny DeVito and Kevin Hart takes under his wing, and Danny Glover. The other two actors lend themselves to the joke that takes a different proportion. This little game lasts more than two minutes.

Jumanji : The Next Level is expected in our classrooms on December 4, 2019. With a score of more than 962 million dollars recipes around the world, the first Jumanji turned out to be a great success. Sony hopes to replicate this performance with this second movie.