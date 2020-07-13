Jumanji Next Level : Kevin Hart talks to fans

One has the impression that this is an eternity that a movie does not speak of him in the box-office, but now it is the case of Jumanji : The Next Level, several months after its launch.

Jumanji : The Next Level has officially surpassed the $ 800 million at the global box office, and despite the time and the struggle it took to get there, in fact, thanks to this, Kevin Hart is grateful to the people who have allowed this to happen.

The bar of the $ 800 million taken

Jumanji : The Next Level is just below the mark of $ 800 million, approximately us $ 796 million euros, when most of the theaters in the world have been closed.

This is still the majority of the cases, but the film has been distributed in quite a few places last week, so to finally cross that threshold. Kevin Hart went on Instagram to thank all the fans that have made the outcome a success, as well as the team behind the film.

Next step, the one billion mark ?

Cinemas have opened in a dozen countries in the last week, including Brazil, Australia and Norway, and that was enough for Jumanji : The Next Level goes above the bar of $ 800 million.

The film was released in December of 2019, and he had certainly already earned most of his money at the time of movie theaters around the world began to close, but the reduction in demand, coupled with the fact that the new versions have been arrested, apparently because many people in these countries have decided to go review the sequel to Jumanji, is to try it for the first time.