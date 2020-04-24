Jumanji Next Level : later confirmed, Dwayne Johnson, will he be back ?

It’s official ! The saga Jumanji will well a suite ! This is director Jake Kadsan who announced the good news. And for good reason, its first two parts Welcome To The Jungle and Next Level have experienced an unexpected success with the public, 20 years after the adaptation of the original Joe Johnston with Robin Williams. Not to mention the burst of positive reviews, which focused Jumanji Next Level to the skies. Because of this, it appears quite logical that Sony wants to continue to transform its first shot. Remains to be seen now if the developer will keep the cast explosive of the two previous opus. And in particular, whether the former wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock”will be a new time of the game.

Jumanji 3 Jake Kadsan is in development

It is in a recent interview given to the website Collider that Jake Kadsan has thus revealed to the commencement of construction of the project Jumanji 3. A development today challenged with the arrival of the global epidemic of COVID-19. “We had just to start the discussion before that this calamity of the world could touch us and we will re-engage as soon as everything will be back to normal” he said. Before you continue by pointing out that the plot of Jumanji 3 will : “very exciting in a way comparable to what the first two [opus du réalisateur] were”. Also, in another interview given to NMEthe director has also entrusted the casting to come. Leaving strongly suggest that the famous quartet of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart would be back. “The whole thing, to me, is to build a scenario on the basis of these characters. Because these actors are the shining stars of movies and their iconic characters” a-t-he stressed. What teaser, very very heavy coming soon so ! While waiting to learn more, check out what we would like to see in the following Jumanji 2 and know that you can already review the film is available on VOD since April 8 !