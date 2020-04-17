Jumanji : the false connections and errors of Dwayne Johnson – Actus Ciné

Michel & Michel offer a new game of Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson and his friends. Gare aux gaffes !

False Connection Nu00b0298 – False Connection Nu00b0298 – Wrong Connection – The gaffes and errors of Jumanji”,”duration”:387,”view_count”:null,”added_at”:{“date”:”2020-04-17 10:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”meta”:{“genre_main_movie”:[{“name”:”Aventure”,”id”:”13001″},{“name”:”Comu00e9die”,”id”:”13005″}],”id_main_movie”:262124,”id_main_person”:38755,”id_main_show”:12284,”id_meta_category”:158005,”id_production”:3310,”image_main_movie”:”/pictures/19/11/07/12/52/2054035.jpg”,”image_main_person”:”/pictures/14/07/24/17/14/366516.jpg”,”image_main_show”:”/pictures/210/154/21015423_2013062612142188.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”bonus”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”Jumanji: ” next level”,”name_main_person”:”Dwayne Johnson”,”name_main_show”:”Fake Connection”,”name_meta_category”:”Emissions”Bonus,”nb_days_release_main_movie”:-135,”release_date_main_movie”:{“date”:”2019-12-04 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”release_status_movie”:”Exit room”,”trans_file_type”:”Emission cur or bonus”,”use_portal”:true},”relatedEntityType”:”program”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”12284-faux_raccord”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”False Raccord”,”relatedEntityId”:12284,”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci92awrlby9wcm9ncmftbwutmtiyodqv”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci92awrlby92awrlby0xotu4odqxmi8=”}],”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

Technicians in the forest, a big scarf that appears, nothing escapes them ! Once you have deciphered the blunders of the cult led by Robin Williams, technical specialists AlloCiné Michel & Michel attack the remake/reboot worn by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart and his suite. In the wonderful world of Jumanji : Welcome to the jungle, and Jumanji : the Next Level, anything is possible, like finding cameras VERY visible on the screen. The proof in the video above !