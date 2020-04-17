Jumanji : the false connections and errors of Dwayne Johnson – Actus Ciné

Michel & Michel offer a new game of Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson and his friends. Gare aux gaffes !
Technicians in the forest, a big scarf that appears, nothing escapes them ! Once you have deciphered the blunders of the cult led by Robin Williams, technical specialists AlloCiné Michel & Michel attack the remake/reboot worn by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart and his suite. In the wonderful world of Jumanji : Welcome to the jungle, and Jumanji : the Next Level, anything is possible, like finding cameras VERY visible on the screen. The proof in the video above !