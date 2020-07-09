Jumanji : the Next Level, 4K : a result of effectively entertaining (in UHD, Blu-ray, DVD and VOD)

Artistic Note : (3,5/5)

Synopsis

The team is new, but the game has changed. Then they return to Jumanji to rescue one of his own, reveals a world that is completely unexpected. From arid deserts and snow-capped mountains, players will have to brave spaces unknown and unexplored, in order to get out of the game, the most dangerous in the world.

• Original Title : Jumanji Next Level

• Support to test:: UHD

• Genre : adventure, comedy, fantasy

• Year : 2019

• Achievement : Jake Kasdan

• Cast : Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale, Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Ashley Scott, Awkwafina

• Duration : 2 h 03 mn 10

• Video Format : 16/9

• Film format : 2,39/1 (HDR 10, IMAX-Enhanced)

• Subtitles : French, English, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Dutch, Norwegian, Russian, Swedish, Ukrainian, flemish, English

• Sound tracks : DTS-X English – DTS-HD MA 5.1 French, Italian – Dolby Digital Russian

• Extra on the Blu-ray : gag reel (5 min 21) – Body changeit delves into the character (5 mins 30) – Together againthe actors are (4 mn-05) – Top-levelthe Manufacture of Jumanji : The Next Level (13 min 33) Create the scene (6 minutes 45) – Rhys Darby wants to make music, how to overcome the theme of the first opus by Jack Black, and Nick Jonas (2 min 22) – Awkwafina la cambrioleuse (1 min 43) – Confessions of an NPC : Jurgen brutal (3 min 06) – Grow (1 min 06) – Soap opera (1 min 07) – Trick or treat (1 min 16) – to select the scene for pre-visualizing : the battle on the Zeppelin (4 minutes, 54) and the continuation of the dream (4 min 28)

• Publisher : Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Comment artistic

Jumanji Next Level following Jumanji Welcome to the jungle with the same director, Jake Kasdan. In the casting, to the ethnic composition of the politically correct, is also almost identical, with the exception of Awkwafina, a newcomer who embodies the vicissitudes of Spencer and Eddie and the duo of confirmed actors, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, playing with friends of yesteryear, Eddie (father of Spencer), and Milo. Jumanjithe original 1995, with Robin Williams, became a franchise with all the features of the blockbusters of today, the scenario is simple but effective, special effects are impeccable, the humour and the constant head poster (Dwayne Johnson). Jumanji Next Level handled very well and do not disappoint in comparison with the previous film : the cocktail of adventures and dimension fantastic is so empathetic and agreed values, friendship, and courage, are waiting for you. If one is in the knowledge of the country, Jumanji Next Level adds a touch of excitement, imagining a duo of contrast, stereotypical, but likeable, a great father convalescent cantankerous and friendly couple they are performed by actors charismatic. All the art of this new adventure is not to forget that it takes place in a virtual world in which each character is represented by an avatar, whose duration of life is limited and to overcome obstacles even more difficult with the changes of level : needless to say, that to enjoy the film in a minimum of familiarity with the codes of the video games is quite recommended. But not to worry, the imagination of the designers has been sufficiently rampant to which Jumanji Next Level to become an excellent adventure movie, rich in emotions (the sequence of ostriches or gateways on the rope…), and funny situations. Some avatars are very successful as a great father, played coldly by Dwayne Johnson, who does not understand what a video game to appreciate the musculature of his incarnation, or that of the zoologist, a scientist played by Kevin Hart. Jack Black, who does not seem afraid of the mockery, compound with jubilation the explorer decked out in a helmet colonial, the nose in his letters. The rest of the cast provides, without hardly the show of Jumanji Next Level a good movie entertainment, fun, and full of events.

Technical comments

Image : copy of UHD, with the label IMAX-Enhanced (calibration reading is supported by very few of today’s broadcast), excellent resolution (shooting with Arri Alexa Mini) and bitten surgical except in rare plans, excellent contrast with excellent tones of level in HDR, calibration, warm and bright, brilliant color with an extreme profusion of tones HDR

Your : mix of English DTS-Xextreme dynamics with a strong bass management through the channels LFE, spatialization, immersive environments and spectacular (battery, storm), but less great than one might expect, the channel height very punctual ; VF in 5.1 is less open than VO but with an important dynamic, the dubbing clean, but the mix of the voice is not very melted in the atmosphere

Our opinion

Image : (4,5/5)

Sound mix : (4,5/5)

Bonus : (2,5/5)

Packing : (2,5/5)

IMDb : https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7975244/

Combo UHD/Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD available on Amazon

Other articles that may be of interest to you in the mag and the rest of the web