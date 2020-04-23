Jumanji : what actor should have the role of Robin Williams ?

If Robin Williams takes the title role in the film Jumanji, it was another actor who was to play in the long-adventure film fantastic.

The film Jumanji is a classic of the 90’s. And the good news for fans : the chain TMC broadcasts this evening, the feature film signed by Joe Johnston. With Kristen Dunst, Bradley Pierce, Bonnie Hunt and Robin Williams, among others, the casting, the adventure film tells the story of how a young boy named Peter rescues Alan trapped in the game for twenty years. But did you know that the interpreter of Alan Parrish, Robin Williams, was not the first choice of the director ?

In effect, this is another actor now globally recognized, who had been approached first. And it is… Tom Hanks ! But because of the movie Forrest Gump that he had to turn he has to refuse the role. According to Allocinéthe production will then tour to other names (Dan Aykroyd, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Michael Keaton, Bill Murray, or even Arnold Schwarzenegger) before finally remember that of Robin Williams.

Jumanji 2 : a tribute to Robin Williams

It should be noted that after the success of JumanjiRobin Wiiliams was shown in other feature films such as Will Hunting, Jakob the liar, Man bicentennial or the thriller Insomnia.

At the age of 63 years to the actor, however, is given of the death on 11 August 2014. He suffered from a disease called dementia with Lewy bodies, misdiagnosed the lifetime of the artist as a beginning of Parkinson’s. Thus he left behind his wife Susan Schneider and his three children.

In 2016, when a reboot was announced with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, a tribute to Robin Williams was obvious. The actor Jack Black, who plays Dr. Shelly Oberon, told the times : “We explore this jungle and we are trying to win the game; it is a matter of life or death. But while we are there (in the jungle), we find clues left behind by Alan Parrish. He built a large house. It is as if he was there to help us, without really being there.”

