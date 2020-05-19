Jungkook of BTS has tested negative to the Covid-19… No duo in sight for Katy Perry and Taylor Swift…

The group BTS — Avalon / Starface



Tuesday 19 may 2020

Jungkook of BTS has been tested negative to the Covid-19

Big relief for the fans BTS : Jungkook, one of the singers in the group, has been tested negative for the coronavirus. The musicienétait went to the restaurant with several other K-Pop singers, and all have been tested negative.

Jungkook also took the opportunity to make his mea culpa, stating that he wanted not to have complied with the rules of social distancing.

“Jungkook has visited a restaurant and a bar in the district of Itaewon with his friends. He has no symptoms of the coronavirus, such as fever or cough, and has voluntarily been extensively tested in a hospital, where he has been tested negative. The artist feels sincerely sorry not to have contributed to the efforts of social distancing undertaken by the whole society “, we read in a press release relayed by the NME.

No duet between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift on the horizon

Disappointment, however, for fans of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry : while the two stars were reconciled, everyone is waiting for finally the duo of peace… but it will not be anytime soon ! In fact, if the fans of the two stars were convinced that the next track of Katy Perry would be a duet with his old enemy, the singer has just put the points on the ” i “.

“No, this is not it. But the fans are really excited by this possibility for the future, and I remain open “, she revealed The Hits Radio Breakfastif fun of the ability of the fans to interpret any sign. “They are funny, they are looking for a hidden meaning, and indeed, it is in our videos. But not everything has a hidden meaning. Sometimes a flower is a flower “, she adds.

Soon, the second baby for Christina Milian and M. Pokora ?

Christina Milian has turned heads by posing in lingerie on Instagram… including that of his companion M. Pokora !

The actress and singer, who is in the last few weeks ambassador for Savage x Fenty, the lingerie brand of Rihanna, has unveiled her stunning shapes on the platform, pushing Mr. Pokora to ask her to comment if she wanted a new child. “Who is this ? “he replied then his darling, not without humour. Hard !

In the meantime, M. Pokora is leading to authorship with his son, who has just been born, and with the daughter of Christina Milian, with whom he seems to have great fun !