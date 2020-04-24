Jungle Cruise (still) to be carried forward : Dwayne Johnson reveals the release date, far, far away – News Movie

Jungle Cruise is officially postponed and Dwayne Johnson asks fans to be patient, very patient, after the announcement of the next release date.

Jungle Cruise will he be the heir to traumatic of the New mutants and his successor at Disney ? The film about the expedition batelière, in the jungle, 1930, is out shooting in September 2018 but has seen its output pushed back one at a time. Promised to October 2019the realization of Jaume Collet-Serra has been shifted to July 2020before that the coronavirus will thwart even the plans and lies of a year the release of the blockbuster.

The bankable Dwayne Johnson has taken its responsibilities and has shared on Instagram the next release date : July 30, 2021 in the United States, which should correspond to the end of July or beginning of August to France. Yes, the time is long and reminds us that Fast & Furious 9 also played extra time on the twelve months, but let’s see the glass half full : the film has a release date.

“Our JUNGLE CRUISE @disneystudios is officially pushed back one year, and will be released on JULY 30, 2021 [Etats-Unis]. I feel good and optimistic about this date, because this gives the time at Disney to be fully operational in all of its businesses – theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, it gives the world the time of bounce, to live confidently, productively, and joyful once again. Thank you to the management team of Disney. And thank you to all the fans around the world. The film will be worth the wait. Stay healthy, my friends. D.”

We believe it really… to Disneyland

That Disney took the lead and stalled his film in the schedule is encouraging, when we know that she sacrificed Artemis Fowl the streaming and that The New mutants has no release date this time. The puzzle of the broadcasts has started and it is an upheaval that is unprecedented in the history of big films : Marvel has shifted its Phase 4 and the competition will be fierce this fall (Dying can wait, Godzilla vs. Kong and Black Widow in November), noting that many films are still looking for a niche.

Jungle Cruise table on the security and adopt the adage “prevention is better than cure”… at the risk of becoming the new arlésienne Disney ? If the cast is attractive (Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson), its pitch may leave skeptical : adaptation of the Jungle Cruise, a popular attraction at Disney parks. No one is fooled by the short-scale marketing cinema, Disneyland, and the result is already cold in the back for the more cautious. The adventure film has decided to back, the better to jump or to fall in the abyss, that is what we will know as soon as the July 30, 2021.

