Jupiter : The fate of the universe – Andy & Lana Wachowskila

Summary : Born under a starry sky, Jupiter Jones, is promised to an exceptional destiny. As an adult, she has the head in the stars, but goes with the punches and has no perspective other than to earn his living by cleaning toilets. Only when Caine, a former military jet genetically modified, arrives on Earth to trace him as Jupiter begins to glimpse the fate that awaits him since always : thanks to its genetic fingerprint, it should be an extraordinary legacy that could well upset the balance of the cosmos…

Critical : As for every new feature since Matrix the first of that name, the film of the Wachowski divide. Their defenders praise them artistic ambitions visionary against the current of what we are used to seeing in the cinema to big-budget, when others do not see it as a show to the confines of the kitsch universe assumed. Don’t panic, the heated debate, it may well be still with Jupiter : the fate of the universeit is a near certainty. Despite the commercial failure of a work as mature as Cloud AtlasWarner continues to build on Andy and Lana. More broadly oriented public, Jupiter : the fate of the universe incorporates the elements of a space opera to the Star Wars (space battles and galactic support) which are simply attached to references to fairy tales (include Cinderella) and a romance in toc between Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum, which would almost be a version of Twilight “in the stars”. Because remember, the, love always occupies a very important place in the film of the Wachowski.

It only takes a few minutes to see the extent of the disaster that is unfolding before our eyes. It is treated with a naivety and a grotesque that is designed to annihilate any trace of characterization is subtle in the characters : the big bad in the theatrical play, minions nerdy straight out of a post-apo wop or family Russian ultra-caricature in which one screams of “by the balls of Stalin !” to lag larigot. Let’s say it clearly : this is the stampede ! Side plot, this is not more glorious because it is there is something very mechanical and linear, hidden under the trappings unnecessarily complex. Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis, who seems never to believe in his role), a woman of the household without citizenship, legal, discovers she is the reincarnation of a queen that has the fate of Earth in his hands. Helped by the mysterious wolf-man Caine, played by Channing Tatum with ears of Spock’s more bad effect and fitted boots for a gravitational do-it-all, well, mostly to fly as soon as possible to help his beautiful… They will need to thwart the threat of the powerful emperor Balem (Eddie Redmayne, really awful…), which aims to get rid of the young woman. The latter for the purpose of harvesting to all the inhabitants of the planet.

Or are there a few of the artistic ambition of the Wachowski in Jupiter : the fate of the universe ? According to us, only when a chase between skyscrapers, generosity and crazy for scenery space sometimes stunning sublimated by the contribution of the 3D. For the rest, we try, try to dig deeper into the ideas of stakes drama (futile at best), or even to simply enjoy the show, absolutely nothing affects us. One of the last sequences showing us a Mila Kunis radiant smile in the process of scouring the toilet says a lot about the inherently indigestible product that come to lay us Andy and Lana Wachowski. A summit of bad taste to falsely bold and a collapse of art, which it is hoped, will generate not the beginning of a franchise…