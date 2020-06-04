“Jupiter : The fate of the Universe” on TMC : an imaginary gothic and neo-baroque

Share







On tv this evening and streaming : Jupiter : The fate of the Universe (2015) Andy Wachowski and Lana Wachowski with Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne and Douglas Booth to the cast. The notice of Bubbles of Culture on this space opera rebroadcast on TMC on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Synopsis : Jupiter Jones discovers his destiny : heir of the nobility, intergalactic, she must fight to protect the inhabitants of the Earth of an industry is old and destructive.

Jupiter : The fate of the Universe to see it on television and streaming on TMC : our opinion

Excerpt from the critique of Bubbles of Culture in the film Jupiter : The fate of the Universe upon its release in the cinema :

Matrix, Jupiter : The fate of the Universe could not today give us a show of such magnitude. His overflowing imagination, inspiration, gothic and neo-baroque, is based on an artistic production is extremely bold. Without the feats of the past of the trilogy, Jupiter : The fate of the Universe could not today give us a show of such magnitude. His overflowing imagination, inspiration, gothic and neo-baroque, is based on an artistic production is extremely bold. (…) However, brother and sister Wachowski struggle to articulate the tension between small story and big story, about science fiction : while the characters appear as sketched, or even monochrome, the stakes of the plot are necessary to us fairly confused. (…) The success of the film lies in the alliance between the two actors, Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, in full accomplishment, and that the plastic seems all right to come from another world.

It should be noted that a Jupiter : The fate of the Universe 2 should not see the day, following the film’s failure at the box-office.

Jupiter : The fate of the Universe is broadcast on TMC and in streaming on MyTF1 Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 21.15. No replay/replay scheduled on TMC but it is possible to (re)watch the film in streaming Netflix or on-demand platforms

Jupiter : The fate of the Universe was aired on TMC on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 21h05

Movie not recommended for children under 10 years