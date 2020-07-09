Jurassic Park : What has become of Lex and Tim, the two kids in the movie ?

The green goo trembles, the chase in the jeep, the games of hide-and-seek in the kitchen with vélociraptors… let’s say, Jurassic Park it is a classic, and probably one of the best. At the time – 1993 – Steven Spielberg was tapped to be strong by choosing to adapt the works of Michael Crichton on the big screen and had selected a cast of five stars. Sam Neill and Laura Dern share the center of attention, surrounded by the great names of the cinema, Jeff Goldblum, Samuel L. Jackson.

The sides of this beautiful world, the two children began his career as a promising and very much appreciated : Ariana Richards in the role of Lex and Joe Mazzello who played Tim. At the time, who were between 10 and 14 years of age. Start as soon as possible, if it is a bit of a double-or-nothing – these are not the heroes of Jumanji that will tell you otherwise. And it is clear that, from which came forth out of the land of the dinosaurs, the two actors are rather discreet.

What is Ariana Richards, alias Lex ?

Today, Ariana Richards is 40 years of age. She voluntarily hung up his hat as an actress. Very young, however, she was hailed by all sides, awarded several times by the Young Artist Awards. It was discovered in 1987 in an episode of the series The crisp and she had integrated the saga of the bad movies friendly right Tremors – in that the big monsters come out of the earth to feed the people. In 2001, we are witnessing their return, once adult, to combat the threat. And then nothing more. She has starred in a telefilm in 2013. In social networks, describes herself as a painter first, then an actress and a mom. What we often see on Instagram, in the company of prehistoric creatures…