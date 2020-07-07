“Jurassic Park” : what we know from the rest of the saga, “Jurassic World : Dominion” ?

Fans of Jurassic Park can experience this Tuesday night on TF1 The lost World : Jurassic Park. Launched in 1997, is the second installment of the series imagined by Steven Spielberg, continues to inspire viewers and spectators.

It must be said that Jurassic Park it was published in 1993 and is the first installment of a franchise that continues to shake the fans of the dinosaurs. In 2015, the franchise is renewed with Jurassic World Colin Trevorrow with Chris Pratt (The Guardians of the Galaxy) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Rocketman). Luck then Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom that allows the public to find Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcom). And in 2021 it will be released Jurassic World : Domain, sixth film of the saga that brings together for the first time the trio original : Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant) and Jeff Goldblum.

While the coronavirus paralyzes even the resumption of the shoot, what do we already know what Domain, which will take place just after the arrival of the dinosaurs in our civilization, seen in Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom ? The scenario, casting, new characters… Discover everything you need to know before the arrival of the first trailer of the film Colin Trevorrow.

An important role for Dern, Neill and Goldblum

It is in September 2019, the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in the franchise. And in order to satisfy fans of all generations, the interpreter of Dr. Alan Grant was obliged to say more about the importance of this return. “We are there throughout the film”, summary the media Yahoo ! The film’s shooting is expected to resume around the 6th of July in the studios of Pinewood, to the delight of Sam Neill : “let’s live together for 3 or 4 months, it’s going to be fun. And all the world also love Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard]so I think we’ll all be happy.”

On his side, Chris Pratt compares Domain to Avengers : Endgamethe film, which has gathered all the super-heroes of the universe Marvel movie in 2018 : “All the cast of Jurassic Park will be back. It’s like Endgame that brought together all the world Marvel. It is a film that is huge. We’re going to be in the world.”

Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom / trailer Final VF [Au cinéma le 6 juin]







A plot centered on the adaptation of the new era of the Jurassic period

Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom ends with the dinosaur hybrids that are saved by the young Maisie and the invasion of the cities. During a speech in the Senate, professor Malcolm explains that nothing has prepared humanity in the the return of the dinosaurs and that we’re going to have to learn to live with them. Domain we must, therefore, show whether a balance has been found. According to the american media The Hollywood Reporter here are the details of the situation : “Despite the fact that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) will be at the centre of this earthquake in the history of mankind, there will be something interesting to observe : how people who do not have the scientific knowledge and the military to adapt to this new situation.”

For his part, the director has explained in the blog Jurassic Of Each Postthat history would also demonstrate “how the dinosaurs are sold to the four corners of the world, instead of being locked in a park, as the previous films”. We will also see how Maisie and Owen amount of Maisie, the granddaughter of Benjamin Lockwood, the former associate of John Hammond. Is actually the clone of the daughter of Benjamin, who died in a car accident.

New characters

Before I talk about the new characters, please be aware that the Domain is Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), Dr. Henry Wu (B. D. Wong), Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon of the fall of the Kingdom, but also Lowery Cruthers (Jake Johnson) and Barry Sembene (Omar Sy) of Jurassic World. As revealed by the american media Deadline, DeWanda Wise (Nola Darling goes to his head) joined the franchise Jurassic Park for a “leadership role”. She will share the poster with Dichen Lachman (Altered Carbon), Scott Haze (Poison).

