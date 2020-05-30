Jurassic World 3 : another dinosaur hybrid reveals his draws colorful and retort – News Movie

With Jurassic Worldit was discovered that the will of man to do in the fun with the genetics had no limits… and this is the third hybrid is here to prove it.

Gradually, the saga Jurassic World attempts to renew the franchise launched in 1993 by Steven Spielberg with Jurassic Park. After you extract its dinosaurs of the tropical islands in Fallen Kingdomit should tackle a brand new piece in Dominionbigger and far more dangerous than that which prevailed at the broad in Costa Rica : the arrival on the planet from the famous bêbêtes prehistoric.

A new wind welcome to the studios who would like to continue to write the history of the cohabitation of humans and dinos for a good time. At the same time, now that they are among us, why deprive yourself ?

Exit therefore the theme park company InGen, raptors, and other dinosaurs could, for example, find the nose in the powder to provide a twist mountainous and snowy in the next installment.

Ou in the streets of a city ?

To pass the franchise disaster in a theme park invasion on land of the dinosaurs seems to be the most direct way to renew itbut this is not the only one that the studios have attempted to explore. As soon Jurassic World, was introduced the possibility of dinosaurs hybrids created in the laboratory of InGen with the arrival of the Indominus rex (genetic mixing between the Tyrannosaurus rex, the Velociraptor, or the Carnotaurus). The latter, crossed again with a Velociraptor, had then given birth to the famous Indoraptor of Fallen Kindgdom.

If only these two new species have pierced the cinema screens, others may have been thought of by the studios. In a recent post Instagram, the artist Ian Joyner has unveiled the head of a third hybrid, the Stegoceratops (a mixture of Triceratops and Stegosaurus), normally designed to appear in the movie of 2015.

“Stegoceratops ! A dinosaur hybrid designed for Jurassic World. A version of this guy has been selected for the mobile game, but this is what it looked like at the beginning of the production of the film. The talented bodinsterbadesign has also done a good version, which I believe was used for the game “

When you know that the two hybrids of the saga – Indominus rex and Indoraptor – have never managed to become the legends that are the T-rex and the Velociraptors of Jurassic Park, we say that it is almost better than this Stegoceratops has not seen the light of day in the film.

In any case this story of hybrids should be set aside, at least for Jurassic World : Dominionsince Colin Trevorrow (back at the helm after having yielded his place to Juan Antonio Bayona for the second chapter) had revealed in the micro Total Film in 2018 they want to go back to the basics and do not have plans to introduce new hybrids in the franchise with his new film.

With the invasion of the dinos, not the time to create new ones