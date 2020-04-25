Jurassic World 3 : Avengers Endgame in the dinos according to Chris Pratt – Actus Ciné

As he prepares to begin the filming of “Jurassic World,” 3 And Chris Pratt (who played Owen Grady in the saga) has recently compared this third installment to “the Avengers: Endgame”.

Universal Pictures

Of passage on the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the new Pixar Before, Chris Pratt said that the shooting of Jurassic World 3, in which he will take over his character Owen Grady, was about to begin under the direction of Colin Trevorrow.

Confirming that all the cast members original would be back, the actor has compared this third installment in what Marvel had done last year with Avengers: Endgame, and has teasé a film of great scope :

“Do I have the right to say anything… there’s almost everyone in. If it is, I have all roasted, but this is not serious. The entire cast of Jurassic Park original is back. It will be very similar to the way in which Endgame has gathered in all the world for Marvel.”

Having himself interpreted Star-Lord in the final bouquet of the MCU, Chris Pratt can afford to make the comparison. In addition to Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who have already confirmed their return, should he then be expected to meet – for example – Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards, interpreters of the two children Tim and Lex, in this new opus ? The shooting is in any case on the point of start. According to Chris Pratt, it should last a certain period of time and occur at many points on the globe :

“I’m leaving tomorrow and I’m going to run for a long time,” has he entrusted to you. “The script is incredible. Colin Trevorrow, who wrote and produced Jurassic World, is back to do this one. I’m very impatient… I’m going to turn intermittently until the month of July. This is a big film. The filming will last about 100 days. It is a film that is huge. (…) We will make the tour of the world. The story is really, really exciting.”

In the meantime more information about “Jurassic World,” 3 and (re)discover the bloopers of shooting the previous pane…