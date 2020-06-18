Jurassic World 3 : Bryce Dallas Howard speaks of the imminent resumption of the shooting

“I wasn’t going to work if you could put us in danger.”

Jurassic World : Dominion it will be one of the first major hollywood productions to return to the path of the studies. From 6 July, the film crew will be able to re-deploy its cameras inside the world-famous Pinewood Studios in England, where a protocol of health valued at $ 5 million has been set-up by the production. In an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Bryce Dallas Howard, which plays the role of Claire Dearing, next to Chris Prattthe promises that everything has been implemented to resume the shoot in the best possible health conditions.

“There has been a large amount of communicationsays the actress. We could not return to work if you can to put us in danger. And you know, we have to go step by step. I am very grateful to be able to work again.”

As the majority of film productions from all over the world, the filming of the third installment signed Colin Trevorrow has been stopped, in mid-march, after only four weeks of filming. Despite three months of enforced rest, the actress reveals that staying in touch with the rest of the team to know under what conditions the resumption of filming.

“The good thing is that there is daily communication with all the actors and crew. We are constantly receiving ‘Ok, how are we going to do that ? How are we going to make this scene safe ?’. There is not any commitment which could affect the health of someone.”

If filming and post-production of the film are bound to time, in spite of the pandemic, the box-office success of the land in the us on the 9th of June 2021. In addition to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dernthe three veterans of the original trilogy, will make an appearance.

