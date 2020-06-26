Jurassic World 3 : character of Jurassic Park will make a return surprise – Actus Ciné

This is, without doubt, a return that he had not imagined ! The character of Dodgson, seen in the first “Jurassic Park” will return in “Jurassic World 3”. It is therefore a return of more than one of the characters from the first part…

Universal Pictures

“Dodgson is among us ! Dodgson is here !“This is a brief scene (which you can check out below), but which has its importance ! The mysterious figure in the polo red and the dark glasses that we saw in the first installment of the saga Jurassic Park will return, ad Collider.

Played by Cameron Thor in the movie with the original, the role of Lewis Dodgson was recasté and will be played by Campbell Scott (seen in the series House of Cards or The Amazing Spider-Man: The Fate of a hero). Remember that Cameron Thor had been sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual abuse, in 2016.

If the role of Dodgson might seem trivial as the stealth, in Jurassic Park, however, had its importance in history; it is in their application that Nedry is going to steal the embryos of dinosaurs and somehow trigger the plot, by cutting off all the electricity in the park…

The filming of Jurassic World Domain is the official name of this third party, had been interrupted in mid-march by the crisis in Covid. It’s been picked up recently in certain conditions, with a wide distribution, including the trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will also return, as well as Omar Sy, who was absent from the 2nd panel. The film will also feature new head in the person of Mamoudou Athie (under the water), and DeWanda Wise (The Twilight Zone).

The synopsis of the film has not yet been reported. The release date of the film in France remains, for the moment, scheduled for June 9, 2021.