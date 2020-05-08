Jurassic World 3 : DeWanda Wise joins Chris Pratt in the cast !

To see the cast of Jurassic World 3it’s a safe bet that the film will be a success. At least, we hope ! If recently it became known that Mamoudou Athie (The Circle, The Get Down) was going to play as a character in the foreground, and the talented DeWanda Wise integrates to turn the adventure. One could admire the extent of his talent in Nola Darling goes to his head where she interpreted a woman of character, but also in Underground, Shots Fired, How To Tell You’re A Douchebag or Someone good. If we know that she will be one of the main roles, no info has been unveiled on his character.

What role will interpret DeWanda Wise in Jurassic World 3 ?

The actress will be working alongside Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) and Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and of course Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing). The scenario is in the hands of Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael. And this has what to pack Laura Dern, who shares his joy of being reunited with the cast original. She had confided to Games Radar : “The idea to bring back the cast original, really beautiful, it sounds amazing…”.. Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) has also celebrated the return of his character on social networks. It will still take some patience to find the shock team, as Jurassic World 3 is provided in the rooms for the June 9, 2021.