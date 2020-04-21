Jurassic World 3 Dominion tease of the dinosaurs in the snow with a photo

The dinosaurs in the snow ? It is this that seems to suggest Colin Trevorrow to Jurassic World Dominion.

After having shared some time ago the first official image of the film, the director has published a photo showing it on the shooting for a scene in a setting overrun by the snow. The dinos they leave to winter sports for this final part of Jurassic World ?

It is not surprising to find them in new places, the end of Jurassic World 2 Fallen Kingdom the light will disperse in the United States. A new era starts. The humans will now have to live with these prehistoric creatures. Colin Trevorrow can’t imagine a Jurassic World 3 featuring humans versus dinosaurs, but seeks to develop a world where the two mix and mingle… in spite of themselves.

But the purpose of this photo is not to show us the dinos in the snow but to present Colin Trevorrow at work before shutting down the shoot due to the pandemic. The director asked the other filmmakers, and professionals in film, television and the arts to share a photo of them at work, this without the text in order to present their profession.

Amblin, which has repartagé the picture, points out that the image reveals the return of a character : Maisie Lockwood, the daughter of Benjamin Lockwood (the partner of John Hammond that was visible in Fallen Kingdom).

Hangering for a JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION fix? Director @colintrevorrow shared a BTS shot of that miracle of science, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) in area heretofore unseen in the worlds of JURASSIC. Let your imaginations for this sequence blow like the driven snow! https://t.co/8IHZiAdHWD — Amblin (@amblin) April 19, 2020

Jurassic World 3 is still scheduled for June 9, 2021, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Omar Sybut also some stars of the cast of Jurassic Park : Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern.