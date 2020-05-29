Jurassic World 3 filming in July ?

According to Sam Neill, the interpreter of Dr. Grant in the original trilogy “Jurassic Park”, and who will resume his role in “Jurassic World 3”, the filming of the movie will resume from the month of July. After you have started in the last two weeks, filming had been suspended in march because of the sars coronavirus.

While the filming of Jurassic World : Dominion had been suspended in march last, Colin Trevorrowthe director, had since indicated that he was still working on the film from home. So it had reassured the fans who were hoping to be able to discover the feature film at the date set by the studio for its output.

A new item should reassure fans. In an interview for The Guardian, Sam Neill, alias Dr. Grant, who will return in Jurassic World 3, revealed that the film production could resume as early as July. The actor revealed that the Pinewood Studios in London, where part of the film is shot, have already been prepared for the shoot :

I should go to Pinewood to 6 o’clock in the morning. All the trays are there, waiting to be used. The company of good friends, and the conviviality around a restaurant table, sharing together a good wine, I miss them. I’m really in a hurry to return. It is hoped that the people were not accustomed to live without.

Sam Neill shows up so hurry and optimistic about the prospect of resuming the filming in July. If this is the case, the filmpresented a short while ago as the beginning of a new era and not the end of the franchise, should be out on the scheduled date.

An impressive cast for the new Jurassic World

Jurassic World 3 will again be directed by Colin Trevorrow, who will make his return behind the camera in the franchise after the first of the three films. It will be based on a screenplay he wrote with Derek Connolly, is already at work on the two previous opus, and Emily Carmichael.

Dominion will always scene Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the role of Owen Grady and Claire, who will face the dinosaurs in the wild after the events of the second film. In addition to Sam NeillJeff Goldblum and Laura Dern) find their characters of Dr. Ian Malcom and Ellie Sattlerthey had performed in the original trilogy.

As for the actors in the previous films of the new trilogy, Jake Johnson will again be Lowery, and B. D. Wong will play again Dr. Henry Wu. Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith, in which the characters of Zia Rodriguez and Franklin Webb have been introduced in the last film, will return. Omar Sy will also make its return in the skin of Barry.

The release date of Jurassic World : Dominion is set to 9 June 2021.