Jurassic World 3: Here’s your chance to be eaten by a Dino for charity

How much would you pay to be eaten by a dinosaur? Well, now is your chance to find out. Chris Pratt has announced a new contest and auction of charity related to Jurassic World: Dominion and two lucky winners (or a happy and a very rich prize winner will win an appearance in the next sequel to Jurassic World. An appearance in which they are cut down by a dino.

How did this insanity come about? Me would you believe if I said… Justin Bieber? The Beebs have put Pratt in the challenge to join the #ALLINCHALLENGE a few weeks ago, and today, Pratt has finally responded with the concept of charity really spectacular. If you’re not familiar, the All-in Challenge is a charitable endeavor digital, which raises funds to feed the hungry americans. Apart from Bieber and Pratt, fundraising, viral has already a whole bunch of stars behind. Among the other opportunities of raising funds, include a role in the next film, Scorsese alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, an opportunity for a dinner in the studio with Ariana Grande, a place of meeting with all the actors of Friends and a chance to see Lin-Manuel Miranda in action on the board.

According to the official website of fund-raising,

The challenge ALL IN aims to be the largest fundraiser of digital history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those who need it. Food insecurity is a growing problem, but never more important than during COVID-19 and the shortage of unprecedented food resources, which our country is facing. Among those who need it most: the students who depend on schools currently closed for many of their meals each week; the newly unemployed facing uncertain circumstances; and an aging population vulnerable sequestered in their homes without access to food.

And it is important to remember that, in addition to the opportunity to help the hungry, now you can also be eaten by a dinosaur for your efforts. As Pratt explained with enthusiasm in its announcement, Instagram,

“You are guaranteed to be recognizable, not cut of the film, absolutely in the movie forever, your legacy, forever eaten by a dinosaur in the film. “

See the announcement Instagram full of Pratt below and visit the Web site All In Challenge to participate. Oh, and who challenged Prat? None other than his fellow avengers Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, so keep an eye on the opportunities charitable more exciting to come!