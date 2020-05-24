Jurassic World 3 : How the hero will they survive the invasion of the dinosaurs on Earth ?

“Dominion”. The official title of Jurassic World 3 unveiled by Chris Pratt has a meaning very clear : “Sovereignty or control. The Man tries to control nature.” In other words, in the last part of the trilogy of the dinosaurs, human beings will try by all means to regain control of their planet, overrun with prehistoric monsters at the end of Fallen Kingdom. In fact, we left our heroes in a nasty posture, since Maisie has enabled the opening of the doors of the basement in order to save the animals from certain death. Alas, this gesture will not be without consequences, since these species are thought to have gone scour now the surface of the globe ! During his speech in the Senate, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) asserts that dinosaurs and humans will have to coexist.

A dinosaur predator of the Jurassic World

However, this seems complicated for Men to survive the invasion of the dinosaurs on Earth. By what means are they going to prevent these huge beasts to devour them ? Will they succeed to contain the T-Rex, the Ankylosaure, or the Allosaurus away from the cities, and if yes, how ? Already, he’s going to be necessary to prevent the dinosaurs from reproducing and invading the planet. In other words, the resistance is going to have to organize themselves very quickly to combat the proliferation of these animals. The government could send the military to hunt dinosaurs, and provide a backup plan in case this is not enough : nuclear bombs and tanks, gas, chemical… with Respect to civilians, they will no doubt be holed up in bunkers constructed of any emergency by the government. What the shelter of the threat ! What do you think ? In any case, we hope that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) isn’t going to die at the end of Jurassic World 3 !