Jurassic World 3 : information about the characters of Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern – Actus Ciné

If you know that the famous trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum return in “Jurassic World : Dominion”, we knew that the time of the on-screen presence of the actors. Sam Neill was keen to clarify that… And reassures fans.

Universal Pictures

We knew from November 2019, the trio protagonist of the original film, Jurassic Park, that is to say, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, it would be a new adventure in the next installment of the franchise-Jurassic World : Dominion, expected to be June 2021. On the other hand, the speculations have not failed, as to its time of presence on the screen. It can be a simple cameo, a story to remind the fans of his good memory ?

In an interview with YahooSam Neill was willing to clarify things at this point : no, the presence of the two actors and the actress is not going to be only an appearance of fleeting.“We will be there throughout the film, Jeff, Laura and me”highlighting the step with a sense of humor “he, however, certainly not run as fast as 27 years ago”.

The shooting of the film is supposed to resume next week in Britain, after a closure due to a pandemic of covid-19. “We’re going to live together for three or four months” coward the actor, “it’s going to be fun. All the world loves Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard]I think that we’re going to be a happy band !”