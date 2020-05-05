Jurassic World 3 is very similar to the Avengers Endgame ? Chris Pratt confides

Chris Pratt is one of those actors in hollywood with an extremely busy schedule ! The star is to the displays of several franchises, including two very lucrative sagas of the american cinema : Jurassic World, in which he plays Owen Grady, and that of the MCU, in which he plays the super-hero Star Lord. And the actor does not hesitate to make the link between these two worlds, yet very different ! In fact, according to him, the last part of the trilogy about prehistoric monsters, initiated in 1993 by Steven Spielberg with Jurassic Park, have at least one point in common with Avengers Endgamethe incredible conclusion to the Saga of the Infinite. According to the actor, these films have in common a cast that brings together all the beloved characters of the fans : moreover, other actors of Jurassic Park should be present in Jurassic World 3, in addition to those announced officially !

Chris Pratt in Jurassic World

“We will find everyone. One will find almost everyone in the film. Maybe I just make a blunder, but I don’t care. The entire cast from the first Jurassic Park is back. We are going to have the same feeling with Avengers Endgamewhich had brought the whole world within Marvel” he confided on the set of the famous show of Ellen DeGeneres. As the MCU, the excess of 100% dinosaurs will be quite a large number of ghosts from the old trilogy to get involved with the characters of the new trilogy. The trio of scientists iconic as are Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) will be back in Jurassic World 3, to the delight of the fans ! Will there be a show as epic as that ofAvengers Endgame ? Response to June 9, 2021 in the dark rooms !