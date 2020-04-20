Jurassic World 3 : Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) will he die at the end of the film ?

After the conclusion of epic saga Skywalker Star Wars and the saga of the Infinity Marvel, we will soon have the right to that of the dinosaurs of Steven Spielberg ! Started in 1993 with Jurassic Parkthe deductible on the prehistoric beasts of Isla Nubar will end in 2021 with Jurassic World 3. Colin Trevorrow, who has reassured fans on the progress of the film thanks to a new photo, will be in charge to carry out an epilogue to the height of the previous episodes. To put all the chances on his side, we already know that it included the casting in the original script of his feature film, what that means is that Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will be back. Alas, if we believe the sources of the site We Got This Covered, this good news will be offset by the death of a hero…

Owen Grady

In fact, according to them, the character embodied by Chris Pratt, Owen Grady, a researcher of dinosaurs, fascinated by the Velociraptors, going to die in Jurassic World 3. The meaning of the official title of the film, Dominion being “Sovereignty or control. The Man tries to control nature”, we can guess that this sequel is going to be bloody. The prehistoric beasts have escaped all control, and are widespread in nature ! The human beings are going to survive this invasion of animals thought to have become extinct since thousands of years, large as buildings, and sometimes extremely fierce and dangerous. This would, therefore, not surprising that this hypothesis is embodied in the last part of the trilogy ! In effect, we would be really surprised that the heroes survive all the threat faced in Jurassic World 3…