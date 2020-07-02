Jurassic World 3 : Sam Neill, it is confirmed that the ex will be present “throughout the film”

No, Dr. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm will not be a simple cameo in the Domain !

We already know that the stars of the old Jurassic Parkto know Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, will return to his iconic role of Dr. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion Colin Trevorrow. But it’s going to be a brief appearance as a cameo from Goldblum in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ? A priori, will have real roles, along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. In an interview with Yahoo, Sam Neill announce that you will be very present in Jurassic World 3 :

“We will be there throughout the film, Jeff [Goldblum]Laura and me [Dern]. But does not run probably not as fast as 27 years ago…”

Jurassic World 3 will resume its production in the uk next week after having been temporarily suspended during the last three months after a global pandemic. ‘neill reveals that he and his two friends historical are already in quarantine, and hope to be able to join the filming in “about ten days”. A film shoot where they will remain until the end of the year, or almost :

“We’re all going to live in the same place for three or four months, so that will be fun. And all the world also love Chris and Bryce, so I think we’re going to be a merry little band.”

We can only cross our fingers that the movie comes out in theaters on the scheduled date, that is presented to us on the 9th of June 2021