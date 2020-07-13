Jurassic World 3 : The movie even more creepy than the previous ones ?

Scheduled for 2021, Jurassic World 3 : Domain promises to be the darkest film of the saga, but it could well also be the most terrifying. It is, in any case, what has teasé Sam Neillthe actor who plays dr. Alan Grant in the original films and that will return in this third installment. In an interview with The Guardianthe actor said that all the spectators, even the least sensitive would be frightened when he saw the movie on the big screen. “I can’t say much, but a true dinosaur is something shocking for someone who has dedicated his life. There will be screams. We know”added. The second component of the Jurassic World I already had a face of horror, but not to the point of screaming no more. What’s going to happen in this third installment of the stirrups to her at this time ?

Sam Neill will be back in the role of dr. Alan Grant !

There is No doubt that the presence of dinosaurs in the world of human beings that is expected of great impact. If some people should not do too much damage, others could well be a butcher and it would not be surprising to see a lot of hemoglobin flow rate during the film. But, fortunately, the dimension of the horror should not be frequent, and the rights of animals against the interests of the government could very well be the central theme of the film, with a real scientific approach, and even military. On the other hand, the return of a character from the original series, could well change to that side and give him a hard time for the characters of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, but also of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldbrum and Laura Dern.