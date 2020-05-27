Jurassic World 3 : The movie should it really be the beginning of a new era ?

Earlier this week, the producer of the saga Jurassic World, Frank Marshall, compared the third component at the beginning of a new era for the franchise. A statement, which did not fail to surprise of many fans, the latter imagining that Dominion would be the epilogue of a saga restored in 2015. From a financial point of view, it is possible to understand the interest of the Universal, given the box office receipts collected by the production. However, from a creative point of view, the idea does not appear so good and this is for several reasons. The first lies in the fact that the saga Jurassic Park there would originally not meant to be a trilogy, the last of the flaps, respectively, in 1997 and 2001, stretching scenarios that have struggled to convince.

Jurassic World.

Then, given the conclusion of Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdomit is legitimate to think that the saga could have ended as well. Even though the film has received many criticisms, it dealt with all the same abuses of cloning and the lobbying behind the famous park, while making a parallel with the protection of species. Themes that could then take a societal dimension impacting for the end of the franchise. Throughout the saga, the characters of Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) have evolved. Dominion should as well provide the understanding the ideal of these actors, such as the veterans of Jurassic ParkSam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are back for the occasion. Finally, the fact of having conceived, the first Jurassic Park as a unique film was the following night to the deductible and then Jurassic World. Although Dominion to provide an open-ended conclusion, facilitating the development of a new era, this bet seems risky in terms of creativity. Rest all the same to see what we reserve Jurassic World 3next year !