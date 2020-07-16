Jurassic World 3 : This error that the film should absolutely avoid

To conclude properly the saga Jurassic World Domination will have to avoid a fundamental error committed by the third installment of Jurassic Park.

While Sam Neill teasait a movie even more creepy than the previous ones, citing Jurassic World 3, the film Colin Trevorrow, is awaited with great expectation by the fans of the franchise. If it is not yet known many things about the scenario, this third installment should take a dimension which is more ethical, the future of the dinosaurs, as well as their protection seem to be one of the main concerns of the main characters. Apart from that, the film will reunite the trio of origin of Jurassic Park in the face of the duo Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, despite having the heavy task of concluding in a compelling way, a saga that began in the year 2015. A challenge that was not able to fulfill the last Jurassic Park launched in 2001.

Many fixes during the filming of the movie in the year 2000 may also explain the lack of precision of Jurassic Park III vis-à-vis of the first component. Reduced to a hunt on an island, the movie, directed by Joe Johnston gave to see new characters, finally, little worked, the scientific dimension and the debate about genetics has completely disappeared from the lines of the script. In order to avoid falling into the same through, Jurassic World : Dominion should offer a satisfying end of the trilogy, answering the questions left in suspense, but also in questioning the future of the dinosaurs, without falling too heavily on the nostalgia of the first component. If the casting original will return for the occasion should be used as a wink, or a way to enter in a full circle. A challenge that must be successful in meeting Colin Trevorrow thanks to his talent as a stage director who had already been able to discover in the first part of Jurassic World !