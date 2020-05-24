Jurassic World 3 will be the beginning of a new era

Jurassic World : Dominion is the sixth installment of the saga Jurassic Parkinitiated by Steven Spielberg in 1993. Scheduled for June 9, 2021 and directed by Colin Trevorrow, this new film never ceases to make him talk. The producer Frank Marshall, a close collaborator of Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis, was expressed on the continuation of the franchise. It tells you everything !

The beginning of a new era

The saga Jurassic Park is certainly one of the most important Hollywood movie. Long currently have five movies, she is getting ready to welcome a new film, Jurassic World : Dominion. This new album has a heavy burden on the shoulders : bring back fans that Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom has disappointed. Frank Marshall, producer of the franchise since Jurassic Worldreleased in 2015, is expressed on Jurassic World : Dominionand the rest of the saga, in an interview granted to our colleagues of Collider :

It is the beginning of a new era. The dinosaurs are now on the continent, among us, and I hope that they will remain there for a good time.

I remind you that Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom ends on Blue, the raptor bred in captivity by Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), on a hill, gazing at a hillside of California. The scene post-credits, it showed three ptéranodons flying over Las Vegas. The sixth installment of the franchise should be the first movie in which the entirety of the story takes place entirely within the human civilization. The film is expected to explore the difficult relationship between humans and dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Dominion : the end of a trilogy but the beginning…

The most important information to retain from this interview given by Frank Marshall is the franchise Jurassic Park it does not stop with Jurassic World : Dominion. It will be followed by other films, exploring the fate of the dinosaurs on the continent. We would also remind you that Jurassic World : Dominion will be the opportunity to find in a film the actors in the first Jurassic World (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard), those of the first Jurassic Park (Alan Grant, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum) and Jurassic Park III (Joe Mazzello).

Moreover, it is known thatan animated series, titled Jurassic World : Camp Cretaceous is providedand is to be released on Netflix by the end of the year 2020 (unless the output is delayed because of the epidemic of CoVid-19). The series, produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, will invite us to follow the adventures of six teenagers, trapped on Isla Nublar, to unite in order to survive. Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras, known for their work on Kung Fu Pandahave been named show runners for this series born of the five-year agreement signed between Netflix and DreamWorks, which has already seen the birth of the series Hunter of Trolls of Guillermo Del Toro. In the meantime Jurassic World : Dominionwe invite you to read our theories on this sixth installment of the saga Jurassic Park.