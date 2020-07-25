Jurassic World 3 will use much more animatronics than the previous films

Director Colin Trevorrow has said that “Jurassic World: Dominion” will feature more animatronic dinosaurs than the previous two films. A desire to return to a form of authenticity emerges from this third opus.

Jurassic World: a cult saga?

In 2015, Colin Trevorrow was tasked with bringing the Jurassic Park franchise back to center stage . For the occasion, he brings together Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy in a new reading of the myth. Jurassic World is a total success. Even if the reviews are not fully there, the footage brings in more than $ 1.6 billion in box office revenue . Even today, Colin Trevorrow’s film is in the top 10 of the films that made the most entries in the history of cinema. Then, in 2018, Juan Antonio Bayona was responsible for directing the sequel: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. A second episode better received by critics and which brings in more than $ 1.3 billion at the box office.



Jurassic World: Dominion will be the big conclusion of the franchise . It is the film so much hoped for by the fans since the work of Colin Trevorrow will bring back the entire cast. This third episode is the quintessence of the saga since it will bring together the cast of the original Jurassic Park and the actors of the new trilogy. So Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy will rub shoulders on one side; Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill on the other. A meeting eagerly awaited by fans of the franchise.

A more authentic episode?

On the occasion of Comic-Con at Home, Colin Trevorrow dropped some indications on Jurassic World: Dominion . He ensures that the third opus of the trilogy will offer a return to a form of authenticity. Dominion is expected to offer more use of animatronics than the previous two films. The filmmaker explained that it was a conscious and willed decision:

We have become less and less authentic with each Jurassic movie. But we did more animatronics in this one than we used in the previous two.

The use of animatronics was ubiquitous in the first Jurassic Park movie . Steven Spielberg liked the rendering of life-size puppets and dinosaurs. It must be said that this technique, unfortunately long and expensive, gives a real soul to the film . Colin Trevorrow would like to return to this form of entertainment. He promises that animatronic effects and CG animations will blend together perfectly in Jurassic World: Dominion :

We’ve reached a point where digital expansions on animatronics will be able to match the texture and level of fidelity we’re looking for. We weren’t used to being able to mix them. This part is very exciting for me.

As the latest installment in the franchise, expectations are very high around Jurassic World: Dominion . Normally, the old cast should have a big role and won’t be back for simple cameos. The story should tell how dinosaurs are gradually regaining control of the planet in all four corners of the globe. In any case, Colin Trevorrow clearly wants to release the big game with Jurassic World: Dominion , the release of which is expected on June 9, 2021 .

To give you an idea of ​​the work involved in creating animatronics and using them , watch the video below, taken on the set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.