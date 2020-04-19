Jurassic World, a new photo from the filming with Maisie | Africadaidly

decided to participate in a new initiative company linked to the world of entertainment, sharing a new photo from the set ofin which we can seein the role of

The initiative is aimed at all professionals from the world of cinema, television, entertainment and the arts, and is to publish a photo of him at work:” The goal is to flood social networks of our trades“.

We remind you that the shooting of the film was interrupted by Universal because of the new urgency of the sars Coronavirus.

Here is the photo:

All the professionals from the world of film, television, entertainment and arts, take the challenge to post a photo of you in your work. Just a photo, no description. The goal is to flood social media of our profession. Copy this text and post a photo. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T – Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 19, 2020

The shooting of Jurassic World: Dominion they had to be held again at Pinewood Studios in the Uk, in Buckinghamshire, but also in Malta, Canada and (perhaps) in Hawaii. The scenario is signed by Colin Trevorrow (who is also a producer with Steven Spielberg), and by Emily Carmichael.

The film will conclude the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and according to the director Colin Trevorrow will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to this day” .

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum they will return under the names of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie; they will return Judge Smith and Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: the kingdom destroyed.

We do not know still nothing of the film’s plot, except that it will run a little later The kingdom destroyed. The output has been set toJune 11, 2021 but, in light of the facts, it will of course be postponed.