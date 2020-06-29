Jurassic World Domain: Sam Neill happy to resume the shoot

Sam Neill is “very excited” to travel to the uk to resume filming Jurassic World: Dominion. The actor 72-year-old will not be Dr. Alan Grant, along with their old colleagues, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, for the next episode of the franchise.

The past month of march, the production of the third film in the series Jurassic Worlddirected by Colin Trevorrow, has been suspended after four weeks due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Universal has, however, announced at the beginning of the month of June that the film had received the green light to restart its filming in the Uk, which is expected to commence at Pinewood Studios on the 6th of July. Health standards, in particular those relating to the alienation of physical, must be respected.

The actor Sam Neill has confirmed that he would soon be in England, and that he hoped to rediscovering Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum in the front of the camera.

“We are about to begin again and should be in the uk in a couple of weeks. And we will be in the Pine forest to work according to very strict protocols. We will in fact innovate. I think we are the first major film to go into production and it will be very interesting to see the process,” he explained during a recent interview on the television program This Morning broadcast on ITV.

“I’m very excited. This is going to be a brilliant film. I am so excited to see my old friends,” added the new Zealander.

The output of Jurassic World: Dominion, which also features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is scheduled for June 11, 2021.