Jurassic World : Dominion, a suite and not an end

The producer of Jurassic World announced the good news for fans of this cult film. The Jurassic World : the Dominion will not be the last pane. This third chapter will be only”the beginning of a new era“.

Even if his shooting has been suspended, the sixth pane of the Jurassic Park never ceases to intrigue fans of science-fiction movies. Its director, Colin Trevorrow, has just announced that this upcoming movie is the sequel of the adventure of transcendent of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The return of the trio’s iconic Jurassic Park is also a big bonus for the fans.

Jurassic World 3, a component that promises

“The dinosaurs are now on the continent among us, and they will be for some time, I hope“announced Frank Marshall. The producer of Jurassic World has been clear on its approach, the sixth installment of the franchise, initiated by Steven Spielberg will not be the last. Its output is scheduled for June 9, 2021.

Remember, the end of the movie, Jurassic Wolrd : Fallen Kingdom has shown a certain continuity that has allowed the public to understand that it does not close the franchise. This is not the case for the component 3. It brings together a new time to the screen, the two stars of Jurassic World, Chris Pratt in the skin of Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard in the Clear. The famous trio of Jurassic Park will be also part of the experience. Jeff Glodblum, who plays the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm, Laura Dem in the skin of Ellie Sattler and Sam Neil known under the name of Alan Grant will be in effect for the casting.

The choice of actors and actresses in Jurassic World 3 gives the impression that this pane will be the last of the saga. But it is not. The producer will reserve you the adventures and stories as fascinating and original as those of previous films.

After Jurassic World, stories and adventures

The result of this third installment plot as much as the process and the end of it. In fact, Marshall says that the film he’s working on currently is”the beginning of a new era“. Then, if you believed that this stream was going to close the franchise, initiated by Steven Spielberg, you had it all wrong. To believe the producer of the saga, this is only the beginning of a new adventure, a new story.

For the continuation of this component in the course of construction, therefore, it is necessary to expect the introduction of new actors and a whole new story. Note that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have signed for three films. This implies that their adventure may end in this third instalment. The end of the film still remains an enigma to the public. The expectation of its output is going to be long, strong, June 9, 2021 !

Jurassic World and coronavirus : the shooting is suspended, production continues

Filming began on February 25, 2020 announced Trevorrow on his Twitter account. Excited to begin a new adventure, he is very optimistic about the success of this third installment, like the other members of the team. The fans do not expect less from them. They still expect great adventures, special effects remarkable and a story worthy of the production of Spielberg. It is no longer necessary to recall that the last two films of the Jurassic World were real success. The third will surely follow the step.

The shooting has been suspended mid-march due to the global health crisis. The team has already shot the first scenes in Hawaii and it should continue to work in London.

Up to this day, the producers maintain the release date of the film in spite of the judgment of the shoot. In fact, they interrupted the shoot and not the production. Even if the entire team cannot be mobilized to continue their activity, the developer continues to work and continues to hope that his work would come out at the beginning of the month of June 2021.

On his account Instagram, Trevorrow has posted a photo to show to the fans of the saga on the dinosaurs as he continues to work on the movie despite the situation. This photo shows his desk on which is a computer displaying an image of the shooting that he was able to achieve in Hawaii. By posting this photo, the developer hopes to reassure fans of the Jurassic World. He was able to show that the fact of being confined to the house was not synonymous with inactivity.

Jurassic World has a promising future. The saga is currently the subject of a project series live-action. The latter is at the behest of Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, which will also ensure its production. It should be noted that Jurassic World has also already inspired the producers of the series. As a reminder, the production house Dreamworks Animation has made an animated series on Jurassic World in 2019. This last has been released on Netflix.