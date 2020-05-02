Jurassic World : when Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard discover the new attraction

On the occasion of the opening of “Jurassic World – The Ride” – new version of the famous attraction parks Universal – the actors and the director of the film came to try the adventure.



Attraction emblematic of the Universal Studios park located in Hollywood, the famous ride-aquatic, dedicated to Jurassic Park has recently been revamped to offer its visitors an experience even more immersive with colors, this time, of Jurassic World.

If the course does not appear to have been altered, the animations that await the adventurous travellers will now include a meeting interactive with the raptors in the film, a mosasaur, and of course, a Indominus Rex. On the occasion of the opening of Jurassic World – The Ride, the film’s director and its two main actors have been on the spot to attempt the journey.

Jurassic World on Netflix : the animated series confirmed, a first image unveiled

“This really is Jurassic World on steroids, it is super creepy,” said Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) returning to the land. His playing partner Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) has been equally enthusiastic : “I had never experienced something so crazy,” she narrated. “It is as if you were really trying to escape from this dinosaur park in freedom. This encounter with the raptors is going to upset you.” About the director Colin Trevorrowhe describes the experience as ” a real family adventure.

Beyond the attraction, the visitors of the park, Universal will be able to enjoy a range of games to feature on the agenda for most young people, a Jurassic Cafe, where are served dishes of Costa Rica and Isla Nu-bar for a drink.

Check out the trailer for the attraction…