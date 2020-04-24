Jürgen Damm leaves the mexican soccer with low numbers on the pitch and regardless of what people say

In this last semester, Jürgen Damm became a footballer encarador, but outside of the courts. The attacking midfielder has been given the talk by his controversial statements, such as his surprise announcement of his departure from Tigers or his break-up with the directive feline in any field.
Now, the mexican talked about a possible signing with Cruz Azul, his relationship with Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and his future. In an interview with ESPN, Damm was uncovered about what happened in his career by the football mexican.
The mexican player revealed that after playing with the Tuzos of the Pachuca had the opportunity to reach out to several clubs important. “I had the option in that draft I go to Chivas, Cruz Azul, Tigres, it was with that uncertainty, but also I have said many times, it was my best decision to come to Tigers,” he said.
“My representative (I said) you’re going to go to Blue Cross, I told him where what I want is to continue to grow, mature and all, but in the end it was Tigers because it was the most paid, at the end I was told ‘you are already Tigers’” he recounted.
During the chat, quipped that if it would have come with the institution, celeste would not have achieved titles as it did with the university. “Imagine if I had gone to the Blue Cross, would not have won any championship, there is a lot of pressure on the aspect that they are not champions, and I in Tigers arrived and we were champions then,” he said.
Among his achievements with the regiomontanos are four league titles (Opening 2015, Opening In 2016, Opening 2017 and concluding by 2019). In addition, have a runner-up position of Copa Libertadoreswho lost against River Plate, as well as a second place in the League of Champions of Concacaf, better known as the “Concachampions”.
However, the player not enjoyed many minutes on the pitch, according to the website of the Liga MX. In his first two seasons (Opening 2015 and the Closing 2016) amounted to 2,136 minutes, their campaigns with the most activity.
After these, it had eight more tournaments with the cats, but in none of these exceeded the 800 minutes on the field of play. In these seasons joined 3,408 minutes, low figure in comparison with his first two championships.
However, Damm said that getting to Tigers was the best choice of his career. “Then the best decision you could take and which God I was able to put it was in all the aspects you just said”, he said.
She also commented on his relationship with the Tuca Ferretti, coach of the cats. Although it mentioned that the quarterback has a reputation for preferring foreigners on the young, said that he has a great relationship.
“With the prof ‘Tuca’ I have always had a great relationship, as I said many times, since I came I always showed her affection, your confidence, your support in the aspect of rentarme your property, in supporting me in aspects outside of the field,” he said.
On his future, in which he has been placed in the American League, Jürgen was reserved on the subject. “The theme of the MLS has said as much. I personally have never claimed, you agree that this is the MLS, but hey, when the times relevant to know where,” he said.
However, let’s clear that another club in Mexico is not a destination of interest. “Was looking for a change in many aspects, style of life, different mentalities, that is why I decided to go outside of Mexico, we still do not know where, to what country or what continent would go,” he said.