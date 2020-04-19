Jürgen Damm refuses to play with the Tigers

After the defeat of the Tigers with Francisco Venegas at the helm, before el Atlas by goliza 6-0 with Lucas Acosta at the controls, the fans regiomontana was launched on social networks asking for Jürgen Damm between the relay and drive the team on andl FIFA 2020.

The cats have already accumulated two defeats in the tournament virtual with two “handlers”different , Nahuel Guzman before Americain the defeat 3-2 and now Venegas.

The demands were growing in pitch, until Damm came to remove, to lower the tempers, throwing the message to him, since he announced that he would not renew his contract with the northerners, have not taken into account for anything.

Read more: Filter out texts that suggest a relationship between Irraragorri and promoter that favor the Atlantean

“I never considered, in principle, to Choose, and virtually anything related to computers since I announced my departure, I don’T think already to participate… it is Not a matter of pride, I just think that things should not be force”.

To all the fans pic.twitter.com/k3vL7lZbMe — Jürgen Damm (@jurgendammr25) April 18, 2020



Damm in a press conference said that it would no longer be with the northerners for the next tournament, and from there was taken by the technical body and the heads of the Tigers.

The player has been active on social networks, showing the events of his life from that fact.