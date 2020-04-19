Jürgen Damm refuses to play with Tigers

After the defeat of the Tigers Francisco Venegas at the helm before the Atlas by goliza 6-0 with Lucas Acosta at the controls, the fans regiomontana was launched on social networks asking for Jürgen Damm between the relay and drive the team in the FIFA 2020.

The cats have already accumulated two defeats in the tournament virtual with two “handles” different: Nahuel Guzman to America, in the defeat 3-2 and now Venegas.

The demands were growing in pitch until that Damm came to remove to lower the tempers, throwing the message to him, since he announced that he would not renew his contract with the northerners, have not taken into account for anything.

“I never considered, in principle, to Choose, and virtually anything related to the computer since I announced my departure, I don’T think already to participate… it is Not a matter of pride, I just think that things should not be force”.

Damm in press conference said that it would no longer be with the northerners for the next tournament, and from there it was relegated by the technical body and the heads of the Tigers.

The player has been active on social networks, showing the events of his life from that fact.

JM