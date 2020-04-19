MEXICO — Jürgen Dammplayer of the Tigerssaid that he has not been taken into account in the campus cat since decided to make public his interest to go to another team.

Through a message from the player on your social networks, cleared the rumours by which he was not elected to the choose MX.

“I would like to say that as I never considered it from the beginning to the choose and for practically nothing related to the computer since I announced my departure, I don’t think you already participate,” wrote the mexican striker.

Even, Damm assured that such a decision is not a matter of ego, but because I did not want to press for certain situations.

“It is not a matter of pride, I just think that things should not be enforced and that we must respect the decisions of the club not to get, like mine out in the summer”.

In addition, he said that he wants to finish their cycle with the cats on good terms where he has been for five years.