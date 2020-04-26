Jürgen Klopp called the dad of Kylian Mbappé; what wants in Liverpool

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 26.04.2020





The French Kylian Mbappé it has become one of the players most desired by the big clubs of Europe, so that it has started a battle behind the scenes to get it out of the PSG, club that only listen to offers above € 200 million.

One of those fronts was opened by the Liverpool, the club that has already started the first trial runs to know how big would be the opportunity to get him involved to their ranks from next summer.

According to the website Le 10 Sport, the strategist of the Reds, the German Jürgen Klopp, communicated directly with the dad of Kylian to probe about the plans of the player, and also mentioned the intention of signing it as soon as possible.

Being so well priced, the price of the front 21 years of age not lower than 200 million euros, something that can only cover the big clubs, which you also have to deal with the burdensome salary of the player, which is close to 30 million euros per season.

Mbappé has a contract with PSG until 2022, but has already shown his interest in a change of scenery as soon as and was the Real Madrid which he was most interested in included, although missing many battles to fight.