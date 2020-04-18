Jürguen Damm she puts on her ‘buns’ to play with Tigers in the choose MX

Editorial Mediotiempo

Tigers has not won in the choose MX and after the victory this Saturday, they began to ask in social networks that Jürgen Damm he came to the fore in the tournament, but this gave their reasons for not doing so, because you will not have been considered for anything at the club since warned that it will go in the summer when he finishes his contract.

“You were the chosen one” or “you are our rooster”, are some of the comments that are read in the post that published the steering wheel auriazul in their networks, where it explains that it does not intend to force things.

“I would like to say that as I never considered it from the beginning to the choose and for nearly anything related to the computer since I announced my departure, I don’t think you already participate. It is not a matter of pride, I just think that things should not be force and what there is to respect decisions of both the club not to get, like mine out in the summer. My desire is to finish in the best way the championship and to close a cycle wonderful 5 years”, wrote in Twitter.

Tigers has not had a good start in the League virtual to just add 1 point and spun two defeats. First Nahuel Guzmán to America and this Saturday Francisco Venegas to Atlas.

Damm announced in late February that will terminate his contract in the summer and will depart from the team after having signed in 2015. Although he has not announced, it is known that that will go to the Atlanta United of the MLS.