Just a silk skirt, demi Rose elegantly models her charms

The beautiful British model Demi Rose has once again surprised her audience and this time she was only wearing a silk skirt to pose elegant and beautiful in front of the professional camera with which she was captured.

That’s right, it’s the last post on her official Instagram, in which we could appreciate that she was in a photoshoot with her production team in order to launch this attractive and beautiful image that she has already delighted her audience.

So good has been the reception of the snapshot that it even almost reaches half a million likes, as well as thousands of comments where its fans dedicate themselves to writing her best compliments and even expressing her love and admiration because most of those who follow her love her.

In the photograph what stands out most is its beautiful silhouette that was on its back to the lens and perching on one of its knees while with one foot she stepped on fruit with and the other rested on a carpet that looks quite comfortable in the background a wooden closet that works perfectly to highlight the colors of the young British woman.

Another thing that her fans enjoying a lot in her piece of entertainment is to see that long hair light chestnut because it should be mentioned that recently she was informing is not that she was having a treatment on the hair but she had not shown us much of the results however some others consider that she could make a wig but the truth is that we could not assure her because the British model does not stop changing her looks.

In her stories of course she showed us a little more of her personal life taking us to that room of her mansion in which she has her harp a guitar and many other instruments that she is learning to play via the internet connecting via video call with a teacher who has taught her to understand the musical theory and above all to start playing her beloved instruments.

Finally, she also showed us a video in which she appears with one of her kittens which had the first one that is very hairy and tender that by the way was asking her for a little more food while the young woman repeated that she had already eaten enough.

