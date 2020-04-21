just follow 8 and sold it to 11! to sign Lautaro and Neymar

FC Barcelona prepares for the next transfer market. A market which will be conditioned by the economic crisis of the coronavirus, which will feed on the options of trade-offs between the clubs. In any case, the club blaugrana have checked your roadmap and your priorities seem clear: Lautaro Martinez and Neymar are the great desired. To this we must add a central, a lateral, and find replacements for those who leave the Camp Nou.

Because all indications are that they will be many, many players who leave Barcelona in the next transfer market. The club has 19 players in liza in the first template, which only eight appear to have secured future for the next academic year. The rest, no less than 11 players are on the market.

The players of Barcelona celebrate a goal at the Camp Nou (Photo: LaLiga).

Those who will continue in Barcelona

In goal, the continuity of Marc André ter Stegen it seems certain, beyond the rumors of its future and its renewal. His departure would be a major setback for the box blaugrana, it is clear that the German is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

In defense, Gerard Pique, Clément Lenglet and Jordi Alba they are the only ones that seem to have secured his future. Regarding the midfield, Barcelona has declared non-transferable Arthur Melo and it also has Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets, whom he considered angle.

In contrast, Leo Messi seems to be the only striker who will yes or yes the next course. The argentine, yes, you have the possibility to leave for free if you so wish, which would certainly be a surprise within the Camp Nou.

The 11 players with the future in the air

The vast majority of players, however, do not know what team will be in a few months. Net is on sale, while Nélson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti or Junior Firpo could be used as coins of exchange. The three defenders have been linked with Inter Milan or PSG.

At the core, Sergi Roberto does not have its future guaranteed, and meanwhile the club has reported to Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic. The idea is to enter about 20 million euros for each of these two sales.

More complex is the theme of the front. Luis Suarez will comply with 34 years old next year, though you want to continue. The club does not rule out to sell it to Ousmane Dembélé for a good figure of money, while Antoine Griezmann also has sounded as currency in the signings of Lautaro Martinez or Neymar. And then there is what of Martin Braithwaitewhose coming seemed to have an expiration date.