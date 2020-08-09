Just how Legitimate Is the ‘Fatality Becomes Her’ Remake Report Apparently Starring Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, Woman Gaga, and also Robert Downey Jr.?

Report has it that Fatality Becomes Her– the 1992 cheesy funny starring Goldie Hawn, Meryl Streep, and also Bruce Willis– will certainly go back to the hollywood. The initial movie adhered to a writer (Hawn) that sheds her partner (Willis) to her previous friend and also commemorated flick celebrity (Streep). The frenemies end up head-to-head when they come across a mystical potion giving fountain of youth and also elegance. Yet, the everlasting life medication is not without its downsides, bring about minutes of horrendous physical funny and also amusing one-liners.

Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, and also Goldie Hawn|Universal Pictures/Getty Photos

While the flick did not premiere to go crazy critiques, it has actually ended up being a cult standard for many years, which would certainly produce rather the highly-anticipated reboot. Yet, where did this remake report start, and also exactly how has it ignited? Is the leakage reliable, or is the reported desire cast simply that: a pipedream?

The ‘Fatality Becomes her’ remake report appears to have actually begun with a Facebook blog post

In very early July, a Facebook individual required to the social media sites system declaring that a Fatality Becomes Her remake remained in the jobs. The individual kept in mind that the movie would certainly star Kate Hudson in the duty her mommy formerly depicted, and also Anne Hathaway in Meryl Streep’s previous duty. Robert Downey Jr. will apparently handle the male that succumbs to his spouse’s friend. And also, when it comes to Woman Gaga, she would certainly take control of for Isabella Rossellini– the rich socialite that offers the everlasting life remedy to the movie’s opposing women. Following this Facebook blog post, a couple of various other electronic media websites and also social media sites visibilities did the same on the record.

FilmJunkie– a web page with around 100 thousand fans– fasted to share the information, as was TrulyDisturbing.com. Both records kept in mind the remake record as a report, staying clear of providing way too much authority to the reasonably unidentified resource beginning. Yet, could it hold true?

Already, the ‘Fatality Becomes Her’ remake appears like a manufacture

Target Date, The Hollywood Press Reporter, Selection, and also various other remarkable resources have yet to share the information, and also these 3 resources, specifically, are recognized for dripping flick info as quickly as it appears and also reliable.

The scenario isn’t looking as well encouraging for a Fatality Becomes Her remake. While the report might be feasible– and also in really onset– IMDb is typically generally fast to consist of flicks that have actually been introduced on their star account web pages. The flick is missing from the account web pages for Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and also Woman Gaga.

While followers of the initial Fatality Becomes Her would certainly appreciate a remake with such a matchless actors, it’s not yet time to obtain thrilled. Already, this movie is still a report– a desire that appears excellent however really feels out of reach.