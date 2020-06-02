Justice for George Floyd : Kim Kardashian offers her aid to a protester injured

Following the death of George Floyd, many events were organized on the territory of the united states. Gatherings that have sometimes resulted in clashes with security forces, leaving many injured.

A situation that has much affected Kim Kardashian. On her social networks she posted the photo of a young woman, badly injured in the eye due to the shooting of a rubber bullet, which was reached during a peaceful demonstration in Minneapolis. The wife of Kanye West writes : “It is heart-wrenching and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I could get in contact with her ? I would like to help with her medical care if she needs it. “Its 173 million subscribers did not take them long to find the young woman and the identify on the posts of the star of reality tv.

This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

Two days ago, on his account Instagram, Kim Kardashian had held to send a message serious to its followers about the situation in the United States. She wrote : “For years, in every gruesome murder of a man, a woman or a black child innocent, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and my outrage. But the privilege that gives me the color of my skin I was often given the impression that this is not a fight that I can really lead by myself. Not today, not now. “She continues :” Like many of you, I’m angry. I am more than angry. I am furious and disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartache that I feel in seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffer because their loved one was murdered or locked up unfairly for being black. Even if I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it is like to try to survive in a world affected by systemic racism, I know that I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been stifled for too long. A post that stands out in the midst of her selfies and that proves that the star can use his popularity to good use when the situation requires.